Himansh Kohli 'was hesitant' initially to take Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Himansh Kohli took his first shot of Covid vaccine on February 5 and the second recently. He confesses being apprehensive about the process initially.

"I won't deny that in the beginning I was hesitant. Such decisions take time. I don't think one should hurry, too. So, I took my time and gained trust as I started reading about it. The virus is much worse, anyway. At least, the vaccine is providing us protection, so why not go for it?" he told IANS.