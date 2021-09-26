Himansh Kohli: We shouldn't let a situation become bigger than life

It forces us to rethink our perception about life. In the same context 'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli feels that there will be happy and sad moments, but we shouldn't let a situation become bigger than life.

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The demise of TV star Sidharth Shukla and MTV 'Love School' star Jagnoor Aneja recently has given a sudden shock to everyone.

"We are social animals and the first thing that kills us is loneliness and lack of communication or attention. Some people are loners, but if you see sudden dullness in someone, please care to ask them. Your two minutes of chat might make their day," he said.

Does he think emotional setbacks or lack of trust make people go into a shell because of which they don't express or share what is on their mind or in their heart?

"It does happen, yes. But one should know when to break out of that shell and start enjoying life again. It's okay to experience setbacks, everyone faces them. We shouldn't let a situation become bigger than life," said the 'Humse Hai Liife' actor.

Himansh believes that life rebuilds, wounds heal, love happens again, money can be earned, and time heals everything.

"My father once told me, 'Whenever you want to escape a situation or move on, don't leave it in a bad spirit, fix it first and then do it, else you create a bad memory that hurts you for life.'"

Post-pandemic, insecurity in job, business, relationships and marriage seems to have multiplied manifold. He thinks the solution is to stay busy, keep on doing new things and don't forget to get inspired.

To keep himself motivated, he works a lot, exercises too and stays occupied. "There's almost never a time when I'm doing nothing, I pick something to watch or do or talk to someone whenever I have time," he said.

Talking about his philosophy of life, he said, "Everything that's happening in your life today is because of a choice you made yesterday. Choose well for yourself."

