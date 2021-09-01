Himanshi Khurana: Glad to be working with 'terrific' Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Himanshi Khurana will be seen sharing screen space with actor-singer Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa in the upcoming Punjabi film 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'. She tags her co-stars as "terrific" and is glad to star alongside them.

Himanshi said: "I am so glad that I would be working with such acclaimed and terrific artistes such as Gippy sir and Neeru Bajwa maam. I have loved all his songs and movies. The film has a great script and it was an immediate yes from my side."