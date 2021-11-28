Himanshi Khurana takes to aerial silk for fitness

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actress Himanshi Khurana is learning the art of aerial silk for fitness. She says it is underrated and that it takes immense mental strength to perform it.

"It needs immense mental strength and fortitude to perform this. It is underrated and we need more people to take this beautiful art to give its due. It needs so much core strength and one has to go deep into their energy reserves to keep at it consistently," Himanshi said.