Himanshu Malhotra spurned OTT offers because of 'bold content'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Himanshu Malhotra, seen recently playing 'Major Rajeev Kapoor' in 'Shershaah', says he had to "let go" of some of the web series offered to him because of their "bold content".

Bold scenes have become common on OTT, Malhotra said, adding that he would not do them even if the script demanded. "I am not comfortable doing such scenes," he said. "I had to let go of a couple of series because of the intimate scenes I was expected to do. In future maybe my thinking will change and I will be okay with such scenes."