Himanshu Soni on why he can't improvise in mythological roles

Talking about the same, he said: "Essaying mythological characters like Buddha or any other similar character for that matter is not an easy process and does not give you much scope to improvise or play around with the characters since the audience is emotionally and spiritually connected to them."

Himanshu is popular for playing mythological characters like Lord Buddha, Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and Ram in different television shows.

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Television actor Himanshu Soni has opened up on why there is not much scope to improvise while playing mythological characters.

However, the actor, who is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming romantic drama TV show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote', feels the role will give him a chance to explore his acting skills better. In the show, he will be seen playing a man with mental instability.

"With characters like these, it's always easy to explore your acting skills and play it by the ear. Although this new role is a challenging one, I feel my experience so far has given me an understanding of how to deal with such intense characters," he added.

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' narrates the story of a young and dedicated nurse taking care of Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich and seemingly normal young man dealing with mental instability.

Informing about his character Abhimanyu in the show, the actor said: "My character mainly speaks of a charming lovable boy who is dealing with mental instability and is tackling a difficult phase. Although it is a very intense character, I'm thrilled to portray this role which is quite a contrast from the usual roles that I have played."

The daily soap will soon release on Zee TV.

--IANS

abh/pgh