Hina Khan pens emotional birthday post for her mother

On Monday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad...We're in this together..no matter what ..Happy Birthday Mommy."Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her with her mother.Fans poured in heartfelt comments on Hina's post."You are a strong lady, Hina. God bless you," a user commented."Happy birthday to aunty. Your father is looking after all of you from heaven," another user wrote.Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20. (ANI)