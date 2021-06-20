Hina Khan pens emotional note for her late father

For the unversed, Hina's father passed away due to cardiac arrest two months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.Remembering her father, Hina took to Instagram and posted a string of unseen pictures of her with her dad."Indeed a Father's Day (Truly).. June 20th, It's been two months today dad.. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided.. why ? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you View," Hina grieved.In the images, Hina's father can be seen wearing customised 'dad' goggles.Actor Gauahar Khan, too, remembered her late father.Marking the occasion, she posted a picture from her wedding. The image features Gauahar smiling while posing for the cameras with her 'hero'."I miss you. You are with me I know that...Zafar Ahmed Khan the coolest, most loving , most gentle fathet to us," she captioned the post.Gauahar lost her father in March this year. (ANI)