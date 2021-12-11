Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh comes together for new track 'Mohabbat Hai'

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan shares her experience of working in the music video 'Mohabbat Hai' along with Shaheer Sheikh. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.

The teaser is already out, which shows Hina and Shaheer romancing in two different eras - the '80s and the present.

Hina says: "Shaheer and I have been really great friends. The audience has showered a lot of love for our last music video. Being directed by Mohit Suri was really a special and amazing experience altogether. I really loved how the song tells you a story."