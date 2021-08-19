Hindi dubbing on Allu Sirish's mind

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish, who will soon be seen in upcoming Telugu love story 'Prema Kadanta', shared an interesting poll on his Instagram stories.

He asked his followers of should he start dubbing his films in Hindi on his own.

Sirish's 2019 film 'ABCD: American Born Confused Desi' was eventually dubbed in Hindi and had become one of the highest rated dubbed Telugu films on Television.