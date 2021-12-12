Hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' out now

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In', for those who shine their light in the dark.

Penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah, the new single highlights living each day like it's the last.