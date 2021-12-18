Hiphop Adhi's 'Anbarivu' to release on OTT on Jan 7

The film, which will have Hiphop Adhi playing a dual role for the first time, will be a family drama that will revolve around two twins who get parted during their childhood due to family differences and political power play. The story will be about whether the two will be able to reunite a broken family.

Apart from playing the lead, Adhi has also composed the music for the film, which will feature veteran actor Napoleon in a pivotal role.

The film, which will also feature actors Vidharth, Saikumar and K.P.Y. Dheena among others, has been produced by T.G. Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Director Aswin Ram, who makes his debut with this film, says, "Anbarivu is a double-action family entertainer that will touch every sentiment of the audience. The script penned by Pon Parthiban is one of a kind and I feel extremely proud that I got to anchor it as my first directorial. Here the characters have been meticulously created to walk the fine balance between fate and love."

Talking about the film, Hiphop Adhi says, "Action, romance and comedy all get tied wonderfully in 'Anbarivu'. It has been a fascinating experience working on this project, more so because it was my first time playing dual characters. The fact that they are twins with very different personalities and traits made it even more challenging. However, it has been a good learning curve and I really hope the audience enjoys my portrayal of Arivu and Anbu."

Anbarivu's producer, TG Thyagarajan, said, "Every film carries with it a charisma that makes it stand out. For 'Anbarivu', it is its unique story that spans across three generations, their fiery dynamics and the fact that they are all tied by fate."

--IANS

mani/kr