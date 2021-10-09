Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi to team up with 'Maragadha Naanayam' director!

Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi of Meesaya Murukku and Natpe Thundai fame is all set to team up with Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravanan. Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house of Aadhi's recent film Sivakumarin Sabadham is bankrolling this yet-untitled film. The producers have officially announced the project yesterday on Twitter.

Sathya Jyothi Films is also producing Aadhi's upcoming film Anbarivu. Sources say that after completing Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi's film, ARK Saravanan will be teaming up with Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory for Maragadha Naanayam 2.

Buzz is that both Aadhi's film and Maragadha Naanayam 2 will be releasing in 2022 as Saravanan has completed the script work of these films. The cast and crew of these two films will be out in the coming days.