Hiphop Tamizha Adhi: Chelladurai Thatha was full of enthusiasm

Remembering Chellaidurai and his child-like enthusiasm, Hiphop Tamizha, the hero of one of Natpe Thunai shared a lovely video on Instagram.

Senior Tamil actor Chelladurai(84), who was seen in films like Raja Rani, Theri, Kaththi, Maari, Natpe Thunai , and many other films passed away on Thursday evening due to a heart attack.

"Everyday on the sets of #natpethunai, we used to have so much fun with thatha. “நான் இருக்க வரைக்கும் நடிச்சிட்டே இருக்கனும்” , என்று அடிக்கடி சொல்வார். (He used to say that he should act till his last breath This was when he left Single Pasanga shoot, late in the night. We were all tired, but he was full of enthusiasm. He was so passionate about acting. R.I.P Chelladurai thatha", wrote Hiphop Tamizha on Instagram.

Many directors and actors who had worked with Chelladurai have remembered him on their social media pages.



