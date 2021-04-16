Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's 'Anbariv' nears the finish line!

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's Anbariv is nearing the finish line. The first look of the film was launched on Tamil New Year Day. Directed by debutant Aswin Raam, the film is being bankrolled by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Nepoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Viddarth, Vijay Tv Fame Dheena, Kashmira, and Shivani Rajasekar. In the film, Adhi is said to be playing a guy who hails from a village in Madurai.