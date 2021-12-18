Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's 'Anbarivu' to premiere on January 7!

Music composer turned actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's family action entertainer Anbarivu is all set to premiere on January 7 on Disney + Hotstar. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the trailer of Anbarivu was unveiled earlier today. The trailer gives us hope that the film will be a colorful family entertainer and Adhi plays a dual role for the first time in his career.

Directed by debutant Aswin Ram, Anbarivu also has an ensemble of actors including Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena.

Madhesh Manickam has cranked the camera for the film, Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, and Jeeva have composed the music, Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of the cuts, and Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences.

Anbarivu is the first direct digital release for Adhi in his career.

Watch the trailer here: