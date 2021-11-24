Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's 'Anbarivu' to release this Pongal!

Music composer turned actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's new film Anbarivu is all set to release for Pongal. However, the film will not be available in theaters and fans can watch it on Disney + Hotstar.
Yes, long back, the film's producers Sathya Jyothi Films have inked a deal with the OTT platform. The production house also sold Dhanush's Maaran directed by Karthick Naren to Disney + Hostar.
The initial plan was to release Anbarivu for Christmas and Maaran for Pongal but sources say that the post-production of the Dhanush starrer needs more time.
Directed by debutant Aswin Ram, Anbarivu also has an ensemble of actors including Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena.
Madhesh Manickam has cranked the camera for Anbarivu, Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, and Jeeva duo is composing the music, Pradeep E Raghav is taking care of the cuts, and Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences