Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's 'Anbarivu' to release this Pongal!

Music composer turned actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's new film Anbarivu is all set to release for Pongal. However, the film will not be available in theaters and fans can watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

Yes, long back, the film's producers Sathya Jyothi Films have inked a deal with the OTT platform. The production house also sold Dhanush's Maaran directed by Karthick Naren to Disney + Hostar.