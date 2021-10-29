Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's 'Anbarivu' to skip theatrical release!

Music composer turned actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's upcoming film Anbarivu will not release in theaters. Sources say that the film's producers Sathya Jyothi Films have inked a deal with Disney + Hotstar for a lucrative price. Sathya Jyothi Films have also sold Dhanush's Maaran to Disney + Hotstar.

Debutant filmmaker Aswin Ram has directed Anbarivu, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena.

Madhesh Manickam has cranked the camera for Anbarivu, Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, and Jeeva duo is composing the music, Pradeep E Raghav takes care of the cuts, and Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences.

Sources say that Anbarivu is likely to stream for the Christmas or New Year Holiday weekend while Disney + Hotstar is targeting Pongal weekend for Maaran