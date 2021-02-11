Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's next titled 'Sivakumarin Sabadham'

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has announced that Sivakumarin Sabadham is the title of his next film. Adhi plays the lead and also helming the film which is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Adhi had earlier directed the blockbuster Tamil film Meesaya Murukku which is his fictionalized biopic. Adhi has also completed the shoot earlier this year. Arunraja has cranked the camera for the film, Hiphop Tamizha himself is composing the music, and Deepak is taking care of the editing department.