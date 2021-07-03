Hiphop Tamizha's 'Sivakumar Pondatti' song and vlog go viral!

On listening to Michael's gaana numbers, Adhi randomly called his number and signed him for the film. It was a big surprise for Michael, who has become a sensation now.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has introduced a new independent musician Michael, a gaana singer from Broadway(Chennai) in his upcoming film Sivakumarin Sabadham . The song Sivakumar Pondatti from the film has become viral and turned out to be an instant hit among the youngster.

Interestingly, in the making video, Hiphop Tamizha clicked a selfie with Michael saying that the gaana singer would become a sensation after the song and hence, clicked a pic with him for a sweet memory

The video song is also super energetic with the college backdrop. Adhi has a rebel student hairdo and looks completely different from his previous films.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Hiphop Tamizha is directing the film, he also plays the lead and composing music for this youthful entertainer.

On introducing the young talent, Adhi says "The whole process of making Sivakumar Pondatti was fun! I feel proud to present Gana Michael and wishing my brother the very best for his future endeavors".

The making video is trending at #15 on YouTube and the video song is trending at #2.

Watch the making video here: