Hiphop Tamizha's YouTube page recovered from hackers

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi started his career as an independent musician and uploaded many of his hit songs on his YouTube channel, which has been followed by more than 2.09 million people.

Recently the channel was hacked and all the videos were removed. Hiphop Tamizha and his team were shocked by the mischievous act by the hackers and approached YouTube India to recover their channel. Now, the channel is back with Hiphop Tamizha team and the musician turned actor thanked YouTube India for recovering his channel.