Hitanshu Jinsi, Meghan Jadav talk about their off-screen bond

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) When two artists start working together, a bond forms and that is exactly what happened between actors Meghan Jadav and Hitanshu Jinsi, who have been cherishing their time off-set and share their views on a strong bond that they developed in their journey.

Sharing more about their friendship, Meghan Jadav says: "I feel from the beginning, Hitanshu and I got along very well and eventually formed a very strong bond. He is like a brother to me. While we give it our all while portraying our characters on-screen, off-screen too we spend a lot of time together and make every interaction worthwhile."

Meghan further adds that Hitanshu makes sure that his unit, his co-stars, and his close ones are always cheerful and charged up. He says: "I really respect this side of him. Considering we both are away from our respective home, we even cook together, eat together and take care of each other like real brothers. I am grateful to have met him."

Reciprocating to Meghan's respect, Hitanshu says that his co-star is a 'game'.

"We are currently away from our homes yet it doesn't seem like it's because of the true bond we both share. It has been a wonderful experience and I hope it continues this way," says Hitanshu.

Vighnaharta Ganesh airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/ym/pgh