Hitanshu Jinsi to play Lord Jagannath in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays Lord Vishnu in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", is all set to also essay the role of the deity's avatar Lord Jagannath in the show.

"As I play the role of Lord Vishnu in the show, I'm getting an opportunity to explore and act his incarnation as well. Now our show will focus on the track of Lord Jagannath and I'm really excited about it," says Hitanshu.