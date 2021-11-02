Hitesh Bhojraj on his struggles and interest in exploring south films

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Hitesh Bhojraj made his debut with 'Class of 83' as 'Vishnu Varde' and was recently seen in 'Ek Thi Begum 2' playing a gangster named 'Ashwin Surve' and he talks about the challenges of establishing himself by carving his own niche and his future aspirations.

Sharing about the challenges he faced on establishing himself in the industry he says: "I don't come from a family with film background so I had no contacts. I believed in my hard work and my talent. It is challenging for all actors in the start, we have to face rejection on a daily basis and that rejection is very personal, one learns along the way to not let it affect you."