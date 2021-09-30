Hitesh Bhojraj talks about playing a gangster in 'Ek Thi Begum 2'

He shares: "'Ashwin Surve' an upcoming local gangster who is known to be menacing and fearless, steps into the big league when the chief minister hires him to become his muscle in the city, this catches 'Ashraf Bhatkar's attention and she then tries her best to form an association with 'Ashwin Surve'."

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Hitesh Bhojraj is known for 'Class of 83'. He got appreciation for his role of 'Vishnu Varde' in the crime drama. Now the actor is seen in 'Ek Thi Begum 2' where he essays the role of a gangster.

Hitesh has also done theatre and as well as featured in several music videos like 'Balle Balle'. He is happy to play a different role this time. As he says: "Doing multiple roles helps any actor to grow in his career. And I believe playing distinct characters on screen will also be a good opportunity for me."

Talking about the show he further adds: "'Ek Thi Begum 2' picks up from where season 1 ended, the journey of Anuja Sathey's character on her quest for revenge and how she meets new people along the way. Newer characters are being introduced this season, that is where my character 'Ashwin Surve' comes into the picture."

On sharing about his working experience, he says: "The cast and crew of this show was a delight to work with, both my directors believe in collaboration while working, always open to discussion and suggestions. I couldn't have asked for a better role and a better unit to work with on my second venture."

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, this series also stars Anuja Sathe, Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar.

