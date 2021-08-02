'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' to get theatrical release on Aug 6

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard', the sequel to the successful 'Hitman's Bodyguard' starring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek, is all set to have its theatrical release on August 6 in India.

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Bodyguard Michael Bryce and actor Samuel L. Jackson will once again bring hitman Darius Kincaid to life in the sequel. The two are back on another life-threatening mission.