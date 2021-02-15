HK's daily Covid cases fall below 10, new low in months

The new cases included four local infections and five imported ones, taking the total tally to 10,788. Three of the new local cases were untraceable and the five imported cases were from Indonesia, Philippines, Poland and India, according to a CHP press briefing.'

Hong Kong, Feb 15 (IANS) Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported nine fresh Covid-19 cases, a new low in about three months.

Controller of the CHP Ronald Lam told the press that upsurges of cases were usually seen after long vacations due to family gatherings, therefore, he would not rule out the possibility that the number of cases climbs again after the Lunar New Year holiday, Xinhua reported.

The first workday after the holiday started on Tuesday in Hong Kong. Lam urged the public to stay vigilant as workplaces were one of the high-risk places for Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 348 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 21 patients are in critical condition.

--IANS

int/