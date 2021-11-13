'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted', Disney Plus release dates unveiled

'Hocus Pocus 2', which will reunite stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in Fall 2022, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Disney released the first look at the highly anticipated sequel of 'Hocus Pocus' on Friday as a part of its marathon morning of announcements during Disney Plus Day.

After inciting the wrath of the three witches, high schoolers Becca, Cassie and Izzy must figure out how to stop them from wreaking havoc on Salem before midnight on Halloween.

Doug Jones will reprise his role as Billy Butcherson, and Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen will join the cast.

Anne Fletcher helms 'Hocus Pocus 2', taking over directorial duties from Adam Shankman after her frequent collaborator bowed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Shankman, however, is returning to direct the Disney musical sequel 'Disenchanted'.

Amy Adams' lovable princess-to-be, Giselle, returns to screens in Fall 2022, 15 years after 'Enchanted' bowed.

The follow-up to the 2007 hit reunites the duo with James Marsden and Idina Menzel.

In other reboot and sequel news, Disney also announced a release date for the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' reimagining. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in the comedy coming to Disney Plus in March 2022.

The movie centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12 that's juggling a hectic home life and family business. Union and Braff appeared virtually on Disney Plus Day to announce the news.

Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey's 'Cheaper by the Dozen' books were originally adapted into the 1950 movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen', starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, and its 1952 sequel, 'Belles on Their Toes'.

In 2003, Shawn Levy directed a modern-day reboot toplined by Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, and Shankman helmed the 2005 sequel, 'Cheaper by the Dozen 2'.

Levy will executive produce the reboot alongside Union. Gail Lerner is directing the film, written by her 'Black-ish' collaborator Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk.

