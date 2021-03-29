Holi 2021: B-town extends greetings to fans

Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback photo, in which a younger him and Jaya Bachchan can be seen celebrating Holi with 'baby' Abhishek Bachchan. He captioned the post as, "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI."Kangana, who is currently shooting for her next movie 'Tejas' in Jaisalmer, shared a snap on her Instagram in which she posed for a happy picture along with the film's team.In the caption she wrote, "Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain, rangon me rang mmil jaate hain. We are having a working Holi here is Jaisalmer but nothing can stop us from having pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad #Tejas #HappyHoli."Anupam wished his fans on the occasion by posting a photo of him on his Instagram, with his face smeared in different colours and 'Happy Holi' written at the bottom of the picture. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Holi."The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood Akshay shared a celebratory tweet for his fans, asking them not to play Holi. He tweeted, "Do me a favour let's not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones Folded hands Wishing you all a very Happy Holi."Later he posted a photo with his daughter Nitara Kumar, playing Holi, and along with it wrote, "No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you."Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit also wished her fans on Twitter by sharing a photo of her along with her husband playing Holi. She wrote, "This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine Face savouring food Happy Holi, everyone!"Sanjay Dutt also joined the bandwagon and posted a picture along with his wife Manyata Dutt and children, along with a tweet that read, "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"Filmmaker Karan Johar who celebrated Holi along with his children took to Instagram and shared photos of their celebration along with the caption, "Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever."Kareena Kapoor, who recently became a mother for the second time, posted a cute picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, smeared in colours, on her Instagram handle, and in the caption she wrote, "Stay safe people Happy Holi from me."Tiger Shroff also extended Holi wishes on his Instagram handle by writing "Happy holi everyone," along with a boomerang video of him from the song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'.In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its safety protocols, public gatherings have been restricted for Holi celebrations this year, hence Bollywood is mostly celebrating the occasion intimately with only family members. (ANI)