Hollywood mourns demise of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

Director James Gunn took to his Twitter handle, calling Williams one of the most talented actors around. "Michael K. Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him," James wrote.Director Spike Lee took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Williams. Sharing a photo of the late actor he wrote, "Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS. Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn. I'm Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS."Wendell Pierce also expressed grief over the demise of his 'The Wire' co-star in a heartfelt Twitter thread. "The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth," he wrote.Kerry Washington also posted a heartfelt tribute to the star on her Instagram handle. "So heartbroken. @bkbmg thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family, and everyone who adored you me included. We adore you, Sir," Kerry wrote.Calling Williams fantastically talented, novelist Stephen King tweeted, "Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we've lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54."Celebrities including actor Leslie Jones, director Ava DuVernay, Courtney B. Vance, Colman Domingo among others also penned a remembrance of Williams on their social media accounts.Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 'Lovecraft Country' star was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.Reportedly the actor was found dead in the living room of his home, and drug paraphernalia was on a table nearby, and speculations suggest he may have died of a drug overdose.Best known for his role as Baltimore stick-up man Omar Little on HBO's 'The Wire', Williams was a critically acclaimed actor.He starred in several other hit HBO series like 'Boardwalk Empire', 'The Night Of' and more recently 'Lovecraft Country'- as well as movies like '12 Years a Slave' and 'Assassin's Creed'.He excelled in street dancing and danced on tours fronted by the likes of George Michael and Madonna before pursuing acting with the National Black Theatre in New York City, and he made his onscreen debut in 1996 neo-noir action thriller film 'Bullet', starring Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur.As per The Hollywood Reporter, one of the late actor's trademarks was his signature facial scar as a result of a fight on his 25th birthday. Williams told in one of his interviews that the scar helped him to launch his acting career, leading to calls to do music videos and some minor work playing a villain in TV shows.Williams guest-starred on episodes of such shows as 'The Sopranos', 'Alias' and 'Boston Legal' before landing on David Simon's 'The Wire' in 2002. He would appear on 42 episodes before Omar met his end in the fifth and final season.He is survived by his son, Elijah Williams. (ANI)