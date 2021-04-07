Hollywood stunt master roped in for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) is getting bigger by day. Director Puri Jagannadh recently canned a lengthy action sequence at a specially erected massive set in Mumbai. Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long who worked with Jackie Chan and other Hollywood actors is roped in to supervise an intense action sequence shot in the schedule.

Underwent training in mixed martial arts, Vijay Deverakonda sports a completely new look in the film.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film billed to be an actioner.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar together are bankrolling the film.

