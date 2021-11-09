'Hone Laga' adds romantic touch to 'Antim' soundtrack

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' is one of the most awaited films of the year, and one reason for the anticipation is its soundtrack.

The album opened with the devotional and festive track 'Vighnaharta' and soon took a sharp turn with the party number titled 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. Keeping up with the concept of constantly serving different flavours, the makers of the film have now released the third song from the album titled 'Hone Laga'.