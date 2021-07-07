Horror film 'The Vigil' to have digital release in India on July 9

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The horror film "The Vigil" is slated to release on OTT in India on July 9. The film stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Malky Goldman, and is written and directed by Keith Thomas.

"The Vigil" is about a man named Yakov who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon.