Hospital: Vadivelu is recovering well!

"MR. VADIVELU was admitted on 23.12.2021 with positive report tor Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, he is recovering well with treatment and is stable. He is likely to be discharged soon", read the health bulletin from Sri Ramchandra Medical Centre.