Hospital: Vadivelu is recovering well!

"MR. VADIVELU was admitted on 23.12.2021 with positive report tor Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, he is recovering well with treatment and is stable. He is likely to be discharged soon", read the health bulletin from Sri Ramchandra Medical Centre.
A few days ago, Vadivelu visited London for the song composition of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns with director Suraj, music composer Santosh Narayanan, and Lyca's Tamil Nadu head Tamizh Kumaran. While taking the mandatory COVID19 test after returning to India, Vadivelu and director Suraj were tested positive for COVID19.