'Hostel' is the title of ‘Adi Kapyare Kootamani’ remake!

We at Sify.com had earlier reported that Ashok Selvan of Oh My Kadavule fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar are sharing screen space in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Adi Kapyare Kootamani.

Now, the makers have announced that Hostel is the title of the remake. Produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran, Sathish, Nassar, Munishkanth, Yogi of Kalakapovathu Yaaru fame, and Ravi Maria are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Sumanth Radhakrishnan of Sathuram 2 fame is helming the remake, Bobo Sashi is composing the music, and Praveen is cranking the camera.

The Malayalam comedy horror film was directed by John Varghese while Sreenivasan and Namita Pramod played the lead roles