Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 1 - August 7)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Pray Away (documentary film on Netflix, August 3)

Creation: Ryan Murphy

Ex-leaders and a survivor of the so-called "conversion therapy" movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ+ community and its devastating persistence. The film earned a nomination for best documentary feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Suicide Squad (film on HBO Max, August 5)

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone

Direction: James Gunn

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Navrasa (Tamil web series on Netflix, August 6)

Cast: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Manikuttan, Ashok Selvan

Creation: Mani Ratnam

The Indian Tamil anthology web series explores the nine basic emotions of humans - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Mr. Corman (web series on Apple TV+, August 6)

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro

Direction: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The American comedy-drama television series follows the days and nights of a public school teacher Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt in the San Fernando Valley. The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy '3rd Rock from the Sun'.

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (web series on Amazon Prime, August 6)

Cast: Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Fátima Molina, Horacio García Rojas

Direction: Rigoberto Castañeda

The science-fiction action series is an eight-episode thriller with a new twist on the idea of an undead army, set in the arid heat of the Mexican desert. A new breed of zombie goes off against one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico.

Dial 100 (film on ZEE5, August 6)

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar

Direction: Rensil D'Silva

This Hindi-thriller drama movie unfolds into one night where one call turns everyone's lives upside down.

--IANS

eka/kr