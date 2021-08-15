Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 15 - August 21)

The film tells the story of a teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. The youngster falls in love with an American DJ, and this takes her on a musical journey and embracing the various cultures that she is uniquely exposed to. Abhay Deol plays her dad, a widower who also stumbles into love.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

India Shayari Project (show on ZEE 5, August 15)

Cast: Kausar Munir, Kumar Vishwas, Zakir Khan

India's poetic gems Kausar Munir, Kumar Vishwas, and Zakir Khan will come together for this 90-minute show in which they will share their views on what freedom of expression means to them. They will also share their views on how poetry has lived the true test of time to become a potent tool of expression in the new age.

Maestro (film on Disney+ Hotstar, August 15)

Cast: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh

Creation: Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy

The Telugu remake of the Hindi film 'Andhadhun' tells the story of a blind man who is caught between a murder investigation and has to make his way out of it.

Diary of a Future President Season 2 (web series on Disney+ Hotstar, August 18)

Cast: Tess Romero, Gina Rodriguez, Selenis Levya

Creation: IIana Pena

The story is about a young Cuban-American girl who will one day become President of the United States.

Nine Perfect Strangers (web series on Amazon Prime, August 18)

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans

Direction: Jonathan Levine

This series is based on the namesake The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty. The show revolves around a luxurious 10-day health retreat that promises unprecedented results to various ailments. However, the experience turns into something that nobody expected soon as their leader Masha's methods become extreme and unconventional. Will they be able to leave?

Netrikann (film on Disney+ Hotstar, August 18)

Cast: Nayanthara, Ajmal

Director: Milind Rau

The Tamil film is a remake of a Korean movie and is about a former secret policewoman, who is now out of a job because she is now visually challenged. She has to outwit a psychotic killer who targets women.

Comedy Premium League (show on Netflix, August 20)

Cast: Mallika Dua, Tanmay Bhatt, Prajakta Koli

Creation: OML Entertainment

The show follows India's funniest entertainers engaged in battles of wit and wisecracks, in the expectation to be crowned the ultimate comedy champs.

Sweet Girl (film on Netflix, August 20)

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulf

Direction: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Sweet Girl follows Ray Cooper, a devastated husband who wants to avenge the murder of his wife. Along the way, he also has to protect his daughter.

Annette (film on Amazon Prime, August 20)

Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

Direction: Leos Carax

The plot follows a stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife and how their lives are changed when they have their first child.

--IANS

eka/kr