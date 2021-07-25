Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (July 25-31)

The short film's plot is about a mother educating her young son about gender equality. A story framed within a story where a mother notices her young, school-going son Sonu gravitating towards misogyny and disregard for the other gender just like the men in her family.

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Shuruaat Ka Twist (Short film on Voot select, July 25)

Cast: Neena Gupta, Chunky Panday, Lalit Behl

Direction: Heena Dsouza, Avalokita Dutt, Praveen Fernandes

An anthology of six short films that explore the theme of 'twists' in the narrative and its various interpretations.

Love in the times of corona (Short film on Voot Select, July 27)

Cast: Dipannita Sharma, Adil Hussain, Shibani Dandekar

Direction: Indrani Ray

Backed by joyous and magnanimous storytelling, explores the current turbulent time when the whole world is reassessing what's most important in their lives with a deeper understanding.

Chhatrasal (web series on MX Player, July 29)

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Jitin Gulati

Direction: Anadii Chaturvedi

Set in 1649, the series follows the story of King Chhatrasal who started a war against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to free Bundelkhand.

Lines (Short film on Voot Select, July 29)

Cast: Hina Khan, Farida Jalal, Rahat Kazmi

Direction: Hussain Khan

Set in 1999, the film chronicles the life of a young girl who is divided by borders with her husband and how she returns to him.

Mimi (film on Netflix, July 30)

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak

Direction: Laxman Utekar

This comedy-drama film is about a young woman who decides to be a surrogate for an American couple and has to face opposition from society for it. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy".

City of Dreams' Season 2 (web series on Disney+ Hotstar, July 30)

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Divya Seth

Direction: Nagesh Kukunoor

An assassination attempt splits open the cracks within the Gaikwads, a prominent political dynasty in Mumbai. Season two follows Poornima Rao Gaikwad as she navigates her position as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and battles her acrimonious father in a political power struggle.

Lihaaf (Short film on Voot Select, July 31)

Cast: Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sonal Sehgal, Virendra Saxena

Direction: Rahat Kazmi

The film is based on one of the most celebrated masterpieces of author Ismat Chughtai "Lihaaf". The film will throw light on the same-sex love and freedom of speech for women, in a male-dominated society.

