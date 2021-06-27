Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (June 27-July 3)

The all-new season of this high school drama is about new relationships, friendships, rivalries and more. The story revolves around Rosewood High. The school has only one rule that is to obey all rules. But as the new semester starts it unfolds a lot of dark secrets and eventually all rules are broken.

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

COLD CASE (film on Amazon Prime, June 30)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan

Direction: Tanu Balak

The Malayalam horror thriller tells the story of a complex murder case, parallelly investigated by a police officer and an investigative journalist in their own way, who eventually cross paths to unravel secrets they never imagined.

HASEEN DILLRUBA (film on Netflix, July 2)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Direction: Vinil Mathew

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

THE TOMORROW WAR (film on Amazon Prime, July 2)

Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin

Direction: Chris McKay

An American military science fiction action film, it focuses on humanity's war against an alien invasion in the future, as humans use a new ability to draft soldiers from the past to help fight the aliens.

SAMANTAR season 2 (series on MX Player, July 2)

Cast: Tejaswini Pandit, Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi

Direction: Satish Rajwade

The second season of the Marathi mystery thriller series resumes the story of Kumar Mahajan played by Joshi who searches for a man who has already lived Kumar's life and could tell him about the events of the future.

FEAR STREET PART ONE: 1994 (film on Netflix, July 2)

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr.

Direction: Leigh Janiak

The horror film trilogy is based on the book series of the same name by novelist RL Stine. The events in the movies take place decades apart from each other but are connected with a curse. After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that is plagued their notorious town Shadyside, Ohio for centuries.

BIG TIMBER season 1 (reality show on Netflix, July 2)

Cast: Kevin Wenstob, Eric Wenstob, Sarah Fleming

The reality show follows the dangerous work of logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob as he and his crew go to extremes to keep the family sawmill and their way of life alive.

GREY'S ANATOMY season 17 (series on Netflix, July 3)

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr.

Showrunner: Krista Vernoff

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the doctors at Grey Sloan find themselves in uncharted territory as they work to save lives without any end in sight. The latest season also features Meredith on the beach among other storylines.

CHUTZPAH (series on Sony Liv, July 3)

Cast: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi

Created by: Mrighdeep Lamba

The thriller dark comedy series is based on cybercrime. It looks at issues of digital frauds, honey traps, and more. "Fukrey" stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh are back together again in the show.

