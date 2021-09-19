Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 19 - Sep 25)

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Kota Factory 2 (series on Netflix, September 24)

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More

Direction: Raghav Subbu

The show is set in Kota, which is an educational hub for IIT, medical students across the country. The show follows the life of 16-year-old youngster Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It beautifully depicts the life and struggles of students in the city, and their efforts to get into premium institutes. In the second season, Vaibhav's story will continue as he decides to go to Maheshwari Classes leaving behind his friends and love interest.