  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 26 - Oct 2)

Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 26 - Oct 2)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 26th, 2021, 12:41:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows, and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Bingo Hell (film on Amazon Prime, October 1)

Cast: L. Scott Caldwell, Adriana Barraza, Joshua Caleb Johnson

Direction: Gigi Saul Guerrero

The American horror film is the fifth instalment in the anthological 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' film series.

Shiddat (film on Disney+ Hotstar, October 1)

Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Direction: Kunal Deshmukh

The plot of the movie will have two parallel stories focusing on the journey of two couples.

--IANS

eka/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features