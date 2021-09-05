Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 5 - Sep 11)

Tennis player Mardy Fish tries to push through the mental strain at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals but bows out and is later diagnosed with an anxiety disorder; he goes public with his struggles to help athletes deal with mental health issues.

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

Into the Night Season 2 (web series on Netflix, September 8)

Cast: Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Mehmet Kurtulus

Creation: Creators: Jason George

Based on the Belgian science-fiction novel, 'The Old Axolotl', this series was renewed for a second season in July 2020. Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below.

JJ+E (film on Netflix,September 8)

Cast: Elsa Öhrn, Mustapha Aarab, Jonay Pineda Skallak

Direction: Alexis Weak

Elisabeth and John-John live in the same city, but they inhabit different worlds. Can a passionate first love break through class and cultural barriers?

Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 (web series on Amazon Prime, September 9)

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina

Direction: Nikhil Advani

This thriller drama is also based on the unfortunate events of the terrorist attacks of 26/11 but focuses on what the silent warriors like doctors, reporters, and police force had to face during the attacks.

NET (web series on Zee5, September 10)

Cast: Avika Gor, Rahul Ramakrishna, Praneeta Patnaik

Direction: Bhargav Macharla

It's a Telugu drama web series.

Maestro (film on Disney+ Hotstar, September 9)

Cast: Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh

Direction: Merlapaka Gandhi

Telugu black comedy crime thriller is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film 'Andhadhun'. the film stars Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh.

Lucifer Season 6 (series on Netflix, September 10)

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro

Direction: Tom Kapinos

Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

Tuck Jagadish (film on Amazon Prime Video, September 10)

Cast: Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu

Direction: Shiva Nirvana

Dikkiloona (film on Zee5, September 10)

Cast: Harbhajan Singh, Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu

Direction: Karthik Yogi

The film title is inspired by the word 'Dikkiloona' which was used by Goundamani and Senthil in the 1993 action film 'Gentleman'. The sci-fi action film includes hints of comedy.

