Hot on OTT: Quick check for June 6-13

The sci-fi action drama imagines an era when people have lost their ability to sleep and a global tragedy has destroyed all electronic equipment. A former soldier and her daughter look for an urgent solution.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) We take a quick look at highlight films, shows and series scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

TRAGIC JUNGLE (film on Netflix; June 9)

Cast: Indira Rubie Adrewin, Gabino Rodriguez, Eligio Melendez, Dale Carley

Direction: Yulene Olaizola

A woman who flees to thew Mayan jungle to evade a forced marriage is shocked to learn that she is in the midst of unimaginable dangers, where nature, humans and the supernatural threaten life.

FRESH, FRIED & CRISPY (docu-series on Netflix; June 9)

Featuring food critic Daym Drops

Food critic Daym Drops goes around checking the best stops for fried delights. From crispy pork chops in Birmingham and deep-fried Oreos in San Diego to lump crab cakes in Baltimore, Drops, whose food reviews on YouTube enjoy over 250 million views, highlights the pick of fried food, from the streets to the high-end eateries.

WISH DRAGON (animation film on Netflix; June 11)

Voice cast: John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Direction: Chris Appelhans

The animation film is a reimagination of the genie-in-bottle fable. Din (voice of Jimmy Wong) is an average teenager and Long (John Cho) is a dragon who can grant wishes. The set out in pursuit of Din's childhood friend Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

SKATER GIRL (film on Netflix; June 11)

Cast: Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Shradhha Gaikwad, Amrit Maghera, Waheeda Rehman

Direction: Manjari Makijany

The film is about a tribal teenager in Rajasthan. She discovers skateboarding after a British-Indian girl introduces the sport in her village, and becomes passionate about it.

ARDHA SHATHABDHAM (Telugu film on Aha; June 11)

Cast: Karthik Rathnam, Naveen Chandra, Krishna Priya

Direction: Rawindra Pulle

The film is an action thriller set against the backdrop of an inter-cast romance that sparks off communal riot. Krishna is in love with Pushpa but their story is in for an explosive consequence in their village.

--IANS

vnc/vnc