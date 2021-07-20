'House Of The Dragon' production paused after unit member tests Covid positive

The UK shoot of the upcoming show had to be paused for two days after a positive case for the coronavirus was detected in zone A of the unit, which includes cast and crew, according to deadline.com.

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) The production of "House Of The Dragon", prequel to the popular fantasy show "Game Of Thrones", has been stopped by the network HBO owing to a Covid-19 case in the unit.

A production member tested positive and, in compliance with industry guidelines, would isolate. People who came in close contacts are required to quarantine. Production will resume on Wednesday, the site added.

"House Of The Dragon" is the latest high-profile production in the UK that has been stalled owing to the pandemic. The straight-to-series fantasy drama started production in April with plans for a 2022 launch.

"House Of The Dragon" stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Based on George RR Martin's "Fire & Blood", the series, which is set 300 years before the events of "Game Of Thrones", tells the story of House Targaryen.

--IANS

dc/vnc