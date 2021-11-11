How actor Anuj Rampal bagged 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'

Recalling the time Anuj said, "Auditions! Well, I keep giving auditions and then forget about them. This was just the one that clicked. First, I got a call from Nisha and Mittal casting team to test for a character. I sent two self-tests over a period of 15 days post which they asked me to come down to Refuel's office.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Anuj Rampal, a known face on the Mumbai theatre circuit, played a pivotal role in the web series 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'. He shares how he cracked the audition to bag the role of his character 'Siddhant'.

"I did another scene there in front of Raj Sir and Aman (Writer of the show) post which they asked me to do two scenes with Vicky (Arora, his co-actor). That's when they knew they had found 'Siddhant'. Working with Raj Sir was like working with someone who had immense belief in people. That belief is what made me maximise my performance. Always grateful to him "

Anuj has been getting a lot of appreciation for his acting chops, especially his comic timing.

The story of the show revolves around a scam by two friends 'Bhargav' and 'Siddhant' who mastermind the whole game to get a 'good life' because they believed that 'good life is just one scam away'.

While Vicky played 'Bhargav', Anuj played 'Siddhant'.

Directed and produced by the late Raj Kaushal, the show also features Swati Semwal, Alisha Chopra, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Chaudhari, among others.

'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

aru/kr