How Alia Bhatt inspired TV actress Aanchal Goswami

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Television actress Aanchal Goswami has opened up on how she is inspired by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her performance in the 2014 Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Highway'.

"When I first saw 'Highway', I was completely blown away by Veera (Alia's character in the film). It was a treat for my eyes to see a character so raw, and Alia Bhatt nailed it with so much ease. Since then, I've actually turned to Alia for inspiration on numerous occasions. In fact, when I'm preparing for any character, I watch 'Highway' only to observe the profoundness of her role," Aanchal said.