How Amol Parashar dealt with a left-hand drive car during shoot

"I was slightly nervous about the car. It's a very good looking car, you know, a vintage convertible. College dreams, Goa, a convertible car, and you are driving. But, there were technicalities. The main thing was the left-hand drive. I have flirted with left-hand drives and they have not gone too well in the past," he said.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar says the most challenging bit about his role in the upcoming romantic anthology "Feels Like Ishq" was steering a left-hand drive vintage convertible car.

Amol added: "The mind is oriented to the fact that no car is all towards one side, how we try and then we forget about everything else. Last time, I just crashed it on that side without realising because in my head I was far away from whatever, wherever that thing was. It's the judgement, I think it takes a little time to do it."

Asked about his test drive experience, Amol said: "It was fun, it was a little hot. There is no roof, so it's probably more fun when you see it on screen. But there's this level of unpredictability to it, it can be sunny or can rain anytime and there's nothing you can do about it."

"Feels Like Ishq" is set to release on Netflix on July 23.

