How Anuja Joshi survived shooting amid pandemic

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Anuja Joshi has shared how she found it tough to shoot during the pandemic for the web series "Hello Mini 2", adding that she survived the experience thanks to co-actor Mrinal Dutt.

"It was tough shooting for this season. The ongoing pandemic has made processes longer and stricter. It's hard staying away from family but I'm glad I had Mrinal by my side. He's a great friend and has been a huge support throughout the shoot of 'Hello Mini 2'," she said.