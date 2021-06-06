How Deepshikha Nagpal avoids heat stroke during 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' shoot

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently shooting for the television show "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" in Silvassa, has shared her experience of being exposed to extreme heat on the set and has revealed what she does to prevent heat stroke.

"The heat is killing us. I literally run back to my room after every scene to save myself from getting a stroke. During one of the major sequences of the show, there was a huge fight between me and Ayub's (Khan) character, Guddu ji. We were shooting at 40 degrees temperature. The scene was extremely tough on me as I needed to cry and scream. I remember after I finished shooting in the evening, I almost fainted and because of my heavy look with jewellery, even my skin was burnt," Deepshikha said.