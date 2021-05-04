How did Mollywood perform in the Kerala elections?

Unlike in many other parts of India, movie stars usually don’t become a major part of Kerala politics. Still, there have been a few actors who contested in the recently held Kerala Legislative Assembly elections.
Among those who contested, actors Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar got elected from Kollam and Pathanapuram respectively. Both the actors represent the Left Democratic Front that retained power in Kerala.
Actor Dharmajan Bolghatty, who contested on a Congress ticket from Balussery, lost the battle.
Actors Suresh Gopi, Krishna Kumar and Vivek Gopan contested as BJP candidates but the party failed to open its account this time.
Producers Manjalamkuzhi Ali and Mani C Kappen have won from Mankada and Pala respectively as the United Democratic Front candidates.